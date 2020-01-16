The Presidency on Wednesday called on all leaders and parties to moderate their language to avert a repeat of the mistakes that led to civil war in the country in 1967.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption.

He, therefore, stressed the need to forge common memory that could serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.

The statement read in part: “As the nation commentates 50 years of the end of the nation’s tragic civil war today, we remember the victims of the conflict and honour those on both sides that lost their lives. Their tragedy shall be neither forgotten nor repeated.

“The war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption. In it, we must forge common memory that can serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.

“We remember the past to draw its lessons; on how we move forward together and live in peace. Unfortunately, there are some who fail to recognise them and instead repeat its mistakes, preaching inflammatory rhetoric meant only to divide. We call on all leaders and parties to moderate their language.

“There were no victors in this war. Yet in rejecting division and embracing unity, we ensure those lives lost were not in vain.’’

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja presided over the wreath-laying at the National Memorial Arcade to mark the end of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

The president, who arrived at the venue of the event at about 10.06 a.m, led Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the leadership of the National Assembly, and the Judiciary to lay a wreath at the Arcade.

The event marked the climax of the 2020 AFRDC, which started with special prayers offered by both Christian and Muslim military clerics.

The Director, Army Chaplaincy Services, Commodore R. E. Oparaji offered the Christian prayers while Group Capt. L.I. Lawal, Director, Army Islamic Affairs offered the Muslim prayers.

On arrival, Buhari, in the company of the Parade Commander inspected the parade by the Army, Navy, Airport and the Nigerian Legion.

The event also witnessed the bagel of the last, a unique but symbolic aspect of the ceremony that reminds veterans of their departed colleagues and the families of the fallen heroes who had paid the supreme price.

It was observed that after the one-minute silence for the fallen heroes, Buhari and Vice-President, representative of the Senate President and the Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamiala laid wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldiers.

This was followed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad while the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello laid the wreath at the same time.

Others, who joined in laying the wreath, include some cabinet ministers while the service chiefs performed the laying ceremony at the same time followed by the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Brig.-Gen. Jones Akpa (rtd) as well as the representative of Widows of the fallen heroes.

Buhari later signed the anniversary register after which he was supported by the other dignitaries to release some white pigeons to signify peace in the land,

