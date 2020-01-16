Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher has joined Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.

Gallagher becomes Swansea’s third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi. As with Brewster and Guehi, the 19-year-old was part of the England Under-17s squad that secured World Cup success under Steve Cooper in 2017.

The midfielder was recalled by Chelsea from Charlton Athletic on Tuesday and had training with the Blues at the Stamford Bridge.

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS ⚠️



✍️ Conor Gallagher joins the #Swans on loan for the remainder of the season! 🙌



👉 https://t.co/Qbt8kevQug #WelcomeConor pic.twitter.com/j9Ry4YcwiJ — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 15, 2020

So far, the 19-year-old has netted six Championship goals and has become a fans’ favorite for his performances in midfield.

