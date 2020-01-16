The Creative Africa Exchange (CAX) on Wednesday apologised for misleading and incorrect information that has been published in the media since the beginning of the year in the frame of its first 2020 event in Kigali on January 17-18 at the Intare Conference Arena.

In a statement made available to the Daily Times, the organisers said in preparation for the event, they had conversations with many potential guests and speakers: artists, celebrities, professionals, in Africa and worldwide, regretting that some were erroneously named as confirmed participants in press releases before full commitments were made or scheduling conflicts had been resolved.

“On behalf of CAX and all of its stakeholders and sponsors, we would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience and confusion this may have caused.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting many high-profile creatives, financial institution representatives and government officials, but more importantly looking forward to the key discussions that will drive our ultimate goal, which is to support the creative industry in Africa.

“We are happy to share more information about the Creative African Exchange and/or the event, should you have any questions or thoughts,” the organisers stated.

