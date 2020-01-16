…gets BRIT awards nomination

Following a successful 2019 music year and a Grammy Award nomination, Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy successfully secured a spot on the BRIT Awards nomination list in the INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST category and the SONG OF THE YEAR category for his feature on Dave’s “Location”.



This is making him the first African artist to get nominated in over two decades and the second African artist to ever get nominated in the Awards’ 40 years history, the first being Youssou N’Dour.



Added to this, the self-acclaimed African Giant won the most awards at the 4th Soundcity MVP Awards; The multi-award-winning artist who topped the nomination list with seven nominations across different categories, won three of the most coveted awards; BEST MALE MVP; SONG OF THE YEAR – Killin Dem featuring Zlatan Ibile and the keenly contested AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR.

The British Record Industry Trust Shows (BRIT Awards, often simply called The BRITs) are the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards.

The BRIT Awards is the highest-profile music awards ceremony in the United Kingdom and has featured some of the most notable events in British popular culture.

Micheal Jackson, Phil Collins, The Beatles, Elton John, Dido, Adele, Drake, Ariana Grande, Jorja Smith, Ed Sheeran, Jay Z, Bruno Mars, and Stormzy to mention a few have all been recipients of the BRITs awards. The BRITs will take place on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at The O2 Arena in London.

The 28-year old musician will be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony scheduled to take place on the 26th of January, 2020 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles as he anticipates to receive the Best World Album award at the show.

