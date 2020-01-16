Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer while Adewumi Adeyanju is an internet blogger who owned the popular Biesloaded. The duos are a force to reckon with their both chosen field.

Meanwhile, after several years in blogging, Adewumi have decided to take the bull by the horn as he partner with Zlatan as part of the musician’s publicity team.

Read Also: Burna Boy tops Soundcity MVP awards

At 27, Adewumi Adeyanju otherwise known as Biesloaded has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment scene as “blogger blogger”. With his rapport with fellow top bloggers and established connections in the music industry, the sky is the starting point for this young, hardworking entrepreneur.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

