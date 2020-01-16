Barcelona has become the world’s highest-earning soccer club, usurping fierce rival Real Madrid at the top of Deloitte’s Football Money League for the first time.

The new study found that Barca generated a record-breaking revenue of $935.9m (840.8 million euros) last season, becoming only the third club to hold the top position.

As a result, Real Madrid slip into second with $842.9 million whilst Manchester United remained in third.

Despite uncertainty on the pitch, with the recent sacking of Ernesto Valverde, Deloitte says Barcelona “is a clear example of a club adapting to changing market conditions.”

The report outlines how the Catalan club has reduced its reliance on broadcast revenue deals and shifted its focus on revenue channels within its control.

The Spanish giant is expected to retain its top spot for next year and could become the first $1 billion Money League club in future seasons.

