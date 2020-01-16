South African Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Gov. Hope Uzodinma on his assumption of office as Imo Governor.



The chapter stated this in a congratulatory message jointly signed by its Chairman Mr Bola Babarinde and Secretary, Prof. Folorunso Fasina on Thursday, in Lagos.

“We wish to felicitate with you and the entire APC on the validation of your mandate as the executive governor of Imo.



“It is thus with a great excitement that we received the Supreme Court judgement and the unanimity is a confirmation that an injustice, no matter how long it has gone, can still be corrected.



“It has enhanced our firm believe that our judicial system still has much to offer democracy in Nigeria.



“We encourage you and your team to now focus on service delivery and giving people the dividends of democracy. The people of Imo resoundingly gave you their mandates spread across the nooks and crannies of the state,” it said.



The chapter described the judgement as resounding and a testament of the peoples’ firm believe in Uzodinma’s leadership capacity.



“The chapter remains willing to partner the new governor, especially in areas of agriculture, business development, infrastructural development and engineering for the development of Imo.



“Members of the party in South Africa, especially those from Imo fully support your aspiration and firm believe in you, that as the Executive Governor of the state, development of human and infrastructural resources will be your watchword.



“Once again, our congratulatory message is delivered with our esteemed regards. Please accept the assurances of our best consideration,” it added



The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal verdicts, to remove Emeka Ihedioha of PDP and announced Uzodinma of APC as winner of the March 9, 2019 Imo governorship election.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a seven-man panel of the apex court in its decision held that Ihedioha did not win majority of votes cast at the said governorship election.



Uzodinma was issued a Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday as ordered by the Apex court and was sworn in same day.

