An FCT High Court Maitama, on Thursday, fixed March 2 for further hearing in the trial of a Deputy Director with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), John Umesi, over alleged N54.3 million fraud.

Umesi was on Oct. 3 re-arraigned before Justice Jude Okeke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an amended 10-count charge bordering on misappropriation of N54.3 million belonging to the agency.

Housewife in court for allegedly biting off neighbour’s lower lip

He was alleged to have used his position while acting as Director, Special Duties on Dec. 2014, to confer unfair advantage to himself when he received N12.8 million belonging to NEMA and credited same in his personal account with Keystone Bank.

EFCC averred that the defendant earned N309, 575.34 as interest from the alleged illegal transaction and thereby committed an offence under Section 19 of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The anti-graft body also alleged that Umesi top official had in February, 2013 while serving as a Deputy Director in charge of South-South zone dishonestly converted N7, 5000, 000 entrusted with him by NEMA.

EFCC further alleged that in March, 2012, Umesi further dishonestly converted N17, 940, 000 meant for NEMA’s operations to his own personal use.

He was also alleged to have in October, 2013 fraudulently converted the sum of N16, 152, 000 belonging to NEMA for his own use.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the adjournment was at the instance of the prosecution.

NAN recalls that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him and was directed by the court to continue to enjoy the N50 million bail he was earlier admitted to.

(NAN)

