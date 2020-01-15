The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has explained its inability to issue a Certificate of Return to the new Governor of Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, saying it has not been served with the order of the Supreme Court to that effect.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to its Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, INEC however, promised to do the needful once it received the enrolled order.

Breaking: Uzodinma orders banks to freeze Imo accounts

”Please be informed that the Commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement, therefore, we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet.

”However, once the Commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued”, INEC stated.

Recall that the Supreme Court had on Tuesday nulified the election of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and consequently declared Uzodinma winner to be sworn in with immediate effect.

