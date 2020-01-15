Following the release of the song Elee, the senior pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre Dr. Paul Enenche has released the visuals of his song entitled, Let Me Want What You Want, which was received and written by him.

According to reports, the song, which features Dr. Mrs. Becky, Debbie, Daniella, Destiny and Paul-Daniel Enenche is an awe-inspiring worship song that talks about the will, desire and the mind of God.



Meanwhile, on Friday, January 31, 2020, the church will be hosting the 2020 edition of the Nation’s Worship in his Presence at the headquarters in Abuja.

The event is powered by Dr. Paul and Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, Senior Pastors, DIGC.



This year’s edition will feature several gospel music ministers from across the globe, including Pastor William McDowell, renowned American worship leader whose songs have changed the global landscape of worship music.



Daily Times reports that, the event with the theme: Divine Takeover, will feature other music ministers from the country including, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Chioma Jesus, Deborah Paul-Enenche, Dunsin Oyekan, Prospa Ochimana, Emma Sings (You no dey use me play), Daniel Ekiko, Owie Abutu as well as Shola Daramola and the Dunamis Voice amongst many others.



LYRICS AND VIDEO OF ‘LET ME WANT WHAT YOU WANT’ BELOW

1. Let me want you want Oh! My dear Lord Let me love what you love Oh! Dear Lord That is how you designed life to be Lord Help me Lord to live how I ought to live

Chorus:Oh! Lord take me to the place Where I have no will That is separate from your will Oh! Lord take me to the place Where I have no choice That is separate from your choice To be lost in you is my desire To be all for you is all I want 2×

2. Let my life bring you joy And not pain Lord Let me live in your plan for my life That is living life at it’s very best Lord That is living to glorify your name

3. Set my free from myself Oh! My dear Lord From the ways of the flesh, set me free So I can avoid the ways of regrets So my life can bring pleasure to you Lord

