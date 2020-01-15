The new governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday night called for the probe of three former governors of the state.

The former governors are, Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

The governor who gave the order in his inaugural speech immediately he was sworn in, ordered the Accountant General of the state to within four days from Wednesday forward to him the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, till date.

He equally ordered all permanent Secretaries of all the ministries in the state to within the same period forward to him the status of all the contracts awarded.

The governor ordered the immediate stoppage of payment of all ongoing contracts in the state.

He said that his administration was anchored on rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery.

According to him, he would revive the state and make it working again.

Uzodinma said that he had forgiven those he said conspired to “rob me of hard-earned victory”.

He said that the judiciary demonstrated huge bravery by declaring him the duly elected governor of the state.

Uzodinma said that he was dedicating his victory to God

