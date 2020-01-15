Tottenham have announced the capture of Benfica star Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old, a product of the Benfica academy, made his first-team debut last season, and was named the Primeira Liga’s Best Young Player of the Month for August.

He was part of the Benfica team that won the league last season, making 22 appearances as The Eagles secured their 37th Primeira Liga title.

The Portugues has made 53 appearances in all competitions for Benfica, scoring three times in that period.

Spurs confirmed the deal on Wednesday morning, saying;

✍️ We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the 18-month loan of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica with an option to make the transfer permanent.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement for the 18-month loan of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica with an option to make the transfer permanent,”

