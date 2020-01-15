A tennis player was forced to retire from Australian Open qualifying in Melbourne after collapsing with a coughing fit caused by bushfire smoke.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was leading 6-4 5-6 against Switzerland’s Stefanie Vogele, but was unable to finish her service game at the end of the second set.

“It was very hard for me to breathe for the whole match. After 20 minutes I already had difficulties,” Jakupovic exclusively told CNN’s Amanda Davies.

“I wasn’t able to make more than three shots running left and right because I was already getting an asthma attack.

I don’t have asthma normally.”

