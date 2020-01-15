A 35-year-old teacher, Unah Emmanuel, who allegedly trespassed into a land and destroyed a perimeter fence and building foundation worth N1.5 million, on Wednesday, appeared in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja.

The police charged Emmanuel, who resides in Jikwoyi, Abuja with two counts of criminal trespass and mischief.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, one Uraih Ononuju, who lives in Karu Extension, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Jan. 10.

Adeyanju alleged that the defendant trespassed into a plot of land belonging to the complainant located at Karu Village, Abuja.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory answer to defend the allegations against him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Abdullahi Jibrin, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Jibrin ordered the defendant to write an undertaking to maintain peace pending the court’s determination of the cas.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 11, for hearing .

