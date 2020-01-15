The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah- Donli, has called on women, who are mostly potential victims of human trafficking to strive to make the best of potentials in Nigeria as other countries are not plated with gold.

Okah- Donli made this known in an exclusive interview with Daily Times on Wednesday.

She stated, “My advice to them is that they should be careful of juicy offers that seem so real. Nigeria has abundant potential that could be harnessed by anybody. The street of Europe or other destination countries are not platted with gold and no free lunch anywhere,

So, why putting your life at risk when you can make it here in Nigeria. Interestingly, the present administration has series of intervention programmes that that target the youths in the country. So, let us look inward and make the best of the potentials around us. They should also remember to consult NAPTIP when confronted with such mouth watery offers, “she noted.

Daily Times reports that this call came as a result of a Nigerian girl, Miss Omolola Ajayi who was decieved into travelling to Lebanon in the guise of engaging her as an English tutor, was rescued on Monday.

