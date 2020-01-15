The police on Wednesday arraigned three friends in a Magistrates’ Court in Life Camp, Abuja, for allegedly breaking into a hotel and stealing valuables worth N3.7million.

The police charged Babangida Shaibu, 35, Isah Ahmed, 23 and Umar Ibrahim, 25, ith joint act, robbery, causing hurt and theft.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Four Suspects for Murder of 28-year-old Lady Moradeun



The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainants, Aba Enemona Joshua and 13 others of Jubilation Estate and Denoyabs Hotel, Arab road, reported the case at Byazhin Divisional Headquarters, Bwari on Dec.27, 2019.

The prosecutor alleged that at about 3:00am the three defendants with others at large criminally broke into the Estate and Denoyabs Hotel with weapons and robbed the residents and clients of the hotel.

He said during police investigation, the defendants could not give a satisfactory account of their actions.

The Prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 79, 298, 247 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2 million each with two sureties each, one of which must be a civil servant GL10 in the Federal Civil Service.

The other surety, she said must be a businessman in the area of fabric furniture or electronics.

Nwecheonwu also ordered that the sureties must produce relevant documents for siting as well as their offices and business addresses verified by prosecutor or court police.

She adjourned the case until Feb.10 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

