Ogun-Lagos Border Towns (OGLABOT) Team has pledged its support for three-time gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, popularly known as GNI, in his bid to align with the state gobernor, Prince Dapo Abiodun by joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the public declaration on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The OGLABOT Team is an independent group whose members cut across several wards in seven (7) local government areas of the state with messages centred around quality social services and expanding Ogun State Economy using the close proximity to Lagos as the economic driver.

Speaking at the declaration venue in Abeokuta, the coordinator of the team, Mr Okeowo Oluwaseun Simeon who was Ogun Waterside House of Assembly candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last general election said, “This is simply an exemplary action of a great leader; real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people and the GNI I know has this great attribute.”

Also speaking, the group’s spokesperson, Mr. Olatuyi Alfred said; “We as a group are loyal to the GNI political movement and are formally switching our political membership status to a great party- APC, with a notion of building together the great Ogun State we all pray for.

“We promise to bring in our values and competencies to move the party forward while we continue to push for the infrastructural development of Ogun-Lagos border towns.”

“The need to revamp and upgrade development around towns such as Mowe, Ibafo, Omu, Aseese, Ofada town, Orunkole, Arigbabuwo, Loburo, Yotomi, Magboro, Ishefu, Arepo, Abaren, Abule Oko, Adesan, Agbara, Akute, Alagbole, Aro Lambo, Ayawo-Ele, Ayetoro, Ejila Awori, Fakale, Gaun, Giwa, Ibagba, Ibefun, Idosa, Ifa Oluwo, Ifo, Ihunbo, Ijofin, Iju, Ibado, Iloye, Ilagbe, Ilase, Ilogbo Eremi, Imobi, Isheri Oke, Itoki, Iwelepe, Iwopin, Kajola, Kara, Lambe, Lusada, Lukosi, Maba, Madoga, Magada, Makogi, Makun/Irokun, Matogun, Maun, Olowofela, Olaogun, Oni, Ogijo, Ode Omi, Ode Lemo, Orimerumu, Orudu, Osere, Osooro, Ota, Pakuro, Paapa, Sango, Simawa, Soote, Tetede, Tongeji, Warewa, Akera, Aboro, Aina Adubuleja and other towns that they may enjoy full advantage of their nearness to the nation’s commercial state- Lagos State.

“Lagos being the commercial and industrial gateway to the commercial nerve center of Nigeria is strategically being positioned for greater opportunities in the years to come, which importance cannot be overemphasized,” he said.

