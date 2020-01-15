One person died and 12 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an auto accident involving a commercial Volkswagen bus, popularly called Fanagon, at Ogudu area in Lagos.

Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, the Director-General (D-G) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA), confirmed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Pope appoints first woman junior foreign affairs minister



Oke-Osanyintolu said that the bus, with registration number GGE 845XQ , was fully loaded with passengers and was involved in a lone accident at Ogudu under bridge.

He said that the response team from LASEMA who went to the scene of the accident rescued 12 victims and evacuated the lone fatality.

” Investigations conducted by the team revealed that the bus lost control while on speed and, as a result, rammed into the culvert at the spot, leading to the death one person and others sustained various injuries.

“Three of the injured male adults were taken to Gbagada General Hospital, another three male adults were taken to the General Hospital, Lagos Island.

” Another set of three injured male adults were taken to the Trauma Centre, while others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The LASEMA boss restated his appeal to drivers to always drive with caution.He also advised them to always obey traffic laws and regulations in order to reduce road accidents to the barest minimum in Year 2020 and beyond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

