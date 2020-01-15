A university don and agricultural/climate change expert, Prof. Chidi lbe has canvassed increased funding by stakeholders for the National Youth Service Corps skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme.

He said this would help remove barriers to start-up capital and allow youths to initiate ideas that can boost their agricultural business.

Prof. Ibe made this appeal while delivering a lecture at the NYSC stakeholders’ meeting held at the scheme’s directorate headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking on the topic: “The NYSC skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development as a springboard for sustainable youth enterprise in Nigeria” the university don said that the NYSC scheme parades the largest pool of youth with lots of potentials throughout Africa.

Ibe, who described the NYSC scheme as a social protection for youth development within the supervisory framework of the government, added that corps members are the most vibrant, resourceful, educated and knowledgeable set of youths.

NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim said the management is committed to developing the spirit of self-reliance in corps members by equipping them with the necessary skills for self-employment and wealth creation.

He appealed to both the existing and prospective partners to support the scheme’s renewed efforts to take the implementation of the programme to the next level either through material, technical or financial support.

Read Also: Breaking: Hope Uzodinma receives Certificate Of Return as Imo Governor-Elect

The NYSC boss also advocated for the inclusion of mandatory entrepreneurship education in the curriculum of universities and other tertiary institutions in the country.

“We will appreciate interventions toward the implementation of a national skill and vocational training framework curriculum, inadequate funding of the skills acquisition programme and lack of quality business plans to attract the desired funding support for aspiring corps entrepreneurs among others,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

