Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has said that so far, over 1.4 million ex-corps members have benefited from the scheme’s skill acquisition training programme since its commencement in 2012.

According to the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the director-general stated this when the Chairman, Nigerians in Disapora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa paid him a courtesy visit at the commission’s headquarters.

Reiterating the NYSC management’s determination to increase the awareness of entrepreneurship development and wealth creation among corps members, he disclosed that the scheme adopted the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme as a measure to empower the youths thus, reducing unemployment in the country.

“We have gone into partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and other financial institutions which have been giving soft loans to corps members to start their own businesses.

“As you partner with wealthy Nigerians in the Diaspora, try and encourage them to assist our corps members in the area of training or other financial assistance that could make them employers of labour,” the director general said.

Speaking further, Brig. Gen.Ibrahim announced the scheme’s readiness to partner with the commission in order to achieve its mandate as well as harness the potentials of Nigerians in the Diaspora towards national development.

“There is need to set up an inter-ministerial committee that will interface with the relevant government agencies in order to discourage youths from enrolling in mushroom universities outside the country,” the NYSC boss added.

He therefore, appealed to the commission to assist the scheme in discouraging corps members from risking their lives by travelling abroad through illegal routes.

Earlier, the NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended the NYSC chief executive for his tremendous achievements since his assumption of duty.

She also thanked the NYSC management for assisting the commission in the discharge of its mandate and lauded the director general over his stance against mobilising unqualified graduates for national service in line with the NYSC Act.

Dabiri-Erewa added that there is the need for all stakeholders to enlighten Nigerian youths in the Diaspora on the need to participate in national service immediately after graduation.

