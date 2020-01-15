The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced field data collection for the 2019/2020 Nigeria Education Data Survey (NEDS) in Jema’a Local Government of Kaduna State.

Mr Billy Shehu, leader of the five man team for the survey, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Kafanchan when the team visited the Chairman of the local council to acquaint him with the benefits of the exercise.

“NEDS is the first phase of a five year annual data collection aimed at providing a comprehensive routine data for the five year Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA) project funded by the world bank.

“The purpose of BESDA is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) program by reducing the number of out-of-school children by one third in 2020,” Shehu said.

The official assured of the team’s readiness to conduct a credible survey that will authenticate the number of out of school children and the level of education in Jema’a local government.

Shehu called for the support of the chairman especially in mobilising the people to cooperate with the team, as the exercise would entail house-to-house visits.

“We anticipate intervention by the World Bank after a successful completion of the exercise in Jema’a local government”, he added.

Responding, Mr Peter Averik, the Chairman of Jema’a local government, said the survey was very important for the people of the area because of the enormous advantages it has.

Averik assured them of the council’s support and directed all councillors to help mobilise the people in their respective wards for the success of the exercise.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise would last for two weeks and the team is expected to cover all the 47 areas in the local government already enumerated by the commission.

