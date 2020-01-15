Chairman of the South West governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that there is no going back on Operation Amotekun.

Akeredolu who was apparently reacting to the pronouncement of the Federal government at the 2020 armed forces remembrance day celebration in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said there was no going back and would pursue operation Amotekun to a logical conclusion.

He said, “We the six south west governors are fully prepared to ensure that operation Amotekun succeeds. “Amotekun is not a para-military outfit, the introduction of the security outfit is to Compliment the efforts of other security agencies.

” It is in our quest to further curtail the menace of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in Ondo State and the entire Southwest region that we launched Operation “Amotekun” .

” It is one of the many solutions being proffered to our security challenges in Western Nigeria.

“We want to assure you that the activities of the personnel working for the outfit will be monitored and streamlined along their mandate of securing lives and property of people of Ondo State and entire Western Nigeria and it will not be used for political purposes. ”

