The Federal Government has expressed readiness to partner Turkey in areas of technological investment as well as engineering design and construction for the purpose of providing infrastructure for development.”



The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu, made the disclosure when he received on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Turkish Minister of Trade, Her Excellency Rushar Peckan who paid a courtesy call to the minister.

Methanol production will create jobs, wealth in Nigeria — Onu



He emphasized the need for more collaboration between Nigeria and Turkey in order to achieve greater success in the development of both countries especially as they share common development goals.



“In order to achieve success in our development since Nigeria and Turkey have common development goals, there is need to share knowledge in technological investment and collaborate in engineering design and construction for the purpose of providing infrastructure for development.” Ali said.



He disclosed that the works Ministry was ready to partner with Turkey in areas of developing various Greenfield and Brownfield projects across the nation, mass development of affordable housing in selected city centres across Nigeria, capacity development and mentoring for Public-Private partnership officials.



Earlier, the Minister of Trade for the Republic of Turkey, Her Excellency, Rushar Pekan disclosed that the purpose of the visit was to seek increased collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Housing with the view to increase Turkey’s trade volume in Nigeria in road construction and engineering.



Pekan who described Nigeria as one of the most important countries and the biggest economy in Africa noted that Nigeria had great potential in road construction and engineeringadding that her country was blessed with experts in that field.

She therefore urged the ministry to consider Turkish investors in those areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

