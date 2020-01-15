The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS), has reopened the Yakubu Gowon Way Branch of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) after it paid 50 per cent of N72 million unpaid tax it owes the state.

KDIRS had on Tuesday sealed the premises of Keystone Bank and FCMB in Kaduna metropolis over unpaid taxes to the tune of N294.85 million.

The amount accumulated from unpaid Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and withholding tax since 2007.

Keystone Bank owed unpaid taxes amounting to N222.8 million between 2007 and 2018, while FCMB owed more than N72 million from 2007 to 2016.

The Executive Chairman of the Revenue Agency, Dr Zaid Abubakar told NAN in Kaduna on Wednesday that FCMB had paid 50 per cent of its over N72 million tax liabilities.

“So we have opened one of the three branches we closed yesterday, while the remaining branches will remain closed until they come up with a strategy of how they will settle the balance.

“Keystone is yet to make any payment, so the three branches will remain closed, but we are discussing with the management on how they will pay all the tax liabilities,’’ he said.

Abubakar said that the affected banks had a 14-day window within which to settle all the liabilities.

