The Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi on Wednesday met with some public school principals as the state government prepares for the implementation of its free education policy.

The free education policy covers all students in public primary and secondary schools.

Bauchi government debunks reports of Governor Bala’s ilness

The meeting with the principals of boarding schools and their deputies followed an earlier meeting with zonal education directors a week ago.

The Commissioner said on the sidelines of the meeting that unlike before when the policy covered primary and basic education schools as well as girls, it has been extended to cover male students and up to senior secondary level.

He said that the meeting was to prepare the schools administrators on the implementation of the policy and create synergy for better results.

“Every child in the state will now enjoy free education from primary school to senior secondary school and the meeting is designed to prepare them for the task of implementing the free education policy when it is ready.

“We want to ensure that everyone understands the free education policy and what it means for increase access to quality education and the roles everyone is expected to play to ensure its success.

“Last week we met with zonal directors and today we are meeting with principals and vice principals of boarding schools to mobilise them and awaken them to carry out their duties diligently.

“Our desire is for the boarding schools to regain their past glory and provide the quality education they were known for in the 1980s.”

Makarfi warned the officials against collecting any fees from students when the policy fully takes off, stressing that anyone found wanting would be dealt with decisively.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to making necessary investments in the education sector to ensure succefull implementation of the free education policy.

The Commissioner said that the ministry would soon increase the number of matrons and teaching staff, as well as equip the teachers with the needed skills to deliver qualitative education.

He also said that the ministry has begun divulging some powers from the ministry to zonal offices, and some powers from the zonal offices to the schools to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

“Not only that, the state government is committed to making schools condusive for learning and we have since commenced upgrading, renovating and rehabilitation of some schools.

“We will equally provide school furniture and provide uniforms to Junior Secondary I and Senior Secondary I students across the state,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

