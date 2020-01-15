By Oluwatosin Omosowon

NAPTIP: The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah- Donli, has revealed that the rescued victim of human trafficking in Lebanon, Ajayi Omolola will receive rehabilitation package which will aid in assisting her back to human dignity and prestige.

Okah- Donli made this known in an exclusive interview with Daily Times on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP confirms arrest of suspects in trafficking of Nigerian lady

Recall that Omolola who was talked into travelling to Lebanon in the guise of engaging her as an English tutor, was rescued on Monday.

Okah-Donli who revealed that she was particularly glad about Omolola’s rescue said, NAPTIP has become a model recognized across the world, thus encouraged the agency to ensure that trafficked victims in Nigeria are protected and assisted.

She further revealed that the agency has been involved in rescuing victims from situations in the past and have not left them without rehabilitation packages, adding that Omolola will not be exempted from enjoying some packages.

She stated, “Let me make it clear here that this is not the first time that the Agency is rescuing victims from a situation like this. Similar operations were carried out last year and very comprehensive rehabilitation packages were unfolded for the victims. So, this one cannot be an exception.

The DG added that, “the most important thing is that she will be properly counseled by our trained social workers and her opinion will be sought as per her choice of endeavor.”

However, she noted that, it will only be done if she cooperates with the organization.

“With her cooperation, NAPTIP will assist her to recover so as to restore back her human dignity and prestige, she said”

Okah- Donli further acknowledged the efforts Nigeria Embassy in Beirut, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Officers of the NSCDC, Kwara State Command and of course, Officers of NAPTIP for the successful operation that led to the rescue of the victim.

She also revealed that all hands are on deck to ensure that the menace of human trafficking is drastically reduced in Nigeria.

“We have intensified collaborations with several stakeholders and partners including development partners, line ministries and Agencies, members of the Civil Society Organization and opinion leaders across the country.

We have decided to carry everybody along because we strongly believe that issues of human trafficking involve a whole of Government and a whole of society in order to combat it,” she added.

However, she urged other ladies who are mostly potential victims of human trafficking to stay back in Nigeria as other destination countries are not platted with gold.

“My advice to them is that they should be careful of juicy offers that seem so real. Nigeria has abundant potential that could be harnessed by anybody. The street of Europe or other destination countries are not platted with gold and no free lunch anywhere,

“So, why putting your life at risk when you can make it here in Nigeria. Interestingly, the present administration has series of intervention programmes that that target the youths in the country. So, let us look inward and make the best of the potentials around us. They should also remember to consult NAPTIP when confronted with such mouth watery offers, “she noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

