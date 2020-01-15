Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State must be accepted.

According to a statement issued by his media office, the ex-vice president based his premise on the fact that the verdict of the apex court is final.

“I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be. The Rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path,” the statement read in part.

In addition, Akitu said: “Let me state unequivocally that I solidarise with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources. In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger.”

Atiku restated his full support for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that it must continue to provide hope for the Nigerian people.

He however regretted that “despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life.”

Atiku, who was also PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, said his party has “provided genuine democracy for this nation once before, and I believe it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents.”

He said, “my greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfill its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.

“These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom-loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So, help us, God.” (CHANNELS)

