Christian Eriksen played the whole ninety minutes as Tottenham Hotspur won 2-1 against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday night.

The Danish midfielder was booed by a section of the home crowd before the game when his name was read out. He applauded the fans after the game, and even gave his shirt to a young fan which possibly indicates that it could be his final appearance for the club.

Per Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, Serie A giants Inter Milan have submitted a bid in the region of £8.5 million to sign the Spurs midfielder.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in six months, and he is keen to move elsewhere in search of a new challenge. In fact, he has informed Inter that he is willing to join them, and that too before the end of the transfer window.

Inter have offered him a four-year deal, which could be extended by another six months if they can persuade Tottenham to sell the player this month. Getting him agree to a personal deal won’t be an issue, but Inter have a big task in hand to reach an agreement with Spurs.

Jose Mourinho discusses Christian Eriksen's future after the midfielder featured in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Middlesbrough:



"If his decision is to leave, I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything”.#THFC #COYS #TOTMID #FACup

pic.twitter.com/yMi6BBfgel — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) January 14, 2020

The Nerazzurri have made initial contact with the north London giants, and have tabled an offer in the region of £8.5m which is well below Tottenham’s £17 million of the player.

With Eriksen almost hellbent in leaving the club, and Jose Mourinho resigned to losing him, it is now a matter of time before a deal can be thrashed out. Spurs have moved quickly to find a replacement, with Gedson Fernandes close to joining the club on an 18-month loan deal.

