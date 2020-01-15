The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is set to conduct re-run election in nine local government areas in Kano State.

The Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Riskua Shehu, disclosed this on Tuesday, at a meeting of the commission with stakeholders’ in Kano.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Shehu said the commission has developed a time table of activities with timelines for the re-run scheduled for Saturday, January 25.

President Buhari recently received a briefing from INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and the IGP, Mohammed Adamu regarding the 2019 elections and upcoming court-ordered rerun elections.

According to the REC, the re-run elections which were ordered by the Court of Appeal will be taking place in Federal and state constituencies.

Two of the re-run elections are taking place in KIru/ Bebeji and Tudun Wada Doguwa with two polling units in Kumbotso federal constituency and 12 polling units in four other state constituencies in Bunkure, Madobi, Minjibir and Rogo.

Shehu’s further breakdown indicates that the re-run will be conducted in 60 registration areas across the affected local government areas with a total of 41, 4000 registered voters in 698 polling units.

The REC added that INEC’s Kano office already has all the non-sensitive materials in the affected local government areas, adding that the sensitive materials would soon arrive.

He added that all the political parties will be invited to witness the distribution of the electoral materials.

In a related development, INEC has also scheduled January 25 for the conduct of the rerun and supplementary elections in Imo state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Francis Ezeonu, made the disclosure at a meeting of the commission with stakeholders in Owerri, the state capital.

He said that an appeal court sitting in Owerri had ordered a re-run election for the Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency as well as supplementary elections in 18 polling units of Orlu/Orsu/Oru east federal constituency and 12 polling units of Njaba state constituencies.



