Prophet Udensi: As controversy continues to trail the removal of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State from seat by the Supreme Court, fresh facts have emerged over the issue surrounding the court’s verdict.

Recall that Ihedioha was sacked on Tuesday by a 5-man panel of the apex court and declared Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the election.

However, video clips have emerged on how Prophet Udensi Godlove of Land of Oil Prophetic Ministry AKA, Hill of the Lord, Lagos State, warned Ihedioha against troubling his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha or risks losing his seat.

Prophet Udensi, who prophesied the Otedola tanker explosion, had during Sunday services in his Church, warned Ihedioha to desist from fighting Okorocha, saying those the latter had helped were praying for him.

In the clips obtained by Daily Post, the prophet warned that: “The present Governor of Imo State, the one they called Emeka, they should warn him that ‘agwo no na akrikia’. The lord said the way he’s fighting the past one is the same way they will fight him and he will not go for second term.

“That they will still use this very method to fight him. He’s sowing a seed. He should be careful and withdraw his hand from Rochas. There are some orphans that Rochas has trained and their prayers will fight him. He will not go for second term. So, if the governor does withdraw from fighting Rochas, calamity will enter his house. You will hear it.

“You see that Governor of Imo State, if he does not leave Okorocha that he’s fighting, he will not go for second term. I have seen the Imo election of 2023 and the man is not in the picture. That Okorocha that Ihedioha is fighting has been training some widows and orphans and they have cried to God. If you know that man, tell him to leave Rochas alone. If he continues to fight that Rochas, he will not stay in the office to even go for second term. If he does not stop fighting Okorocha, God will bring a new person who has never been Governor to take over.”

In July 2019, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission sealed some properties owned by former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha on the order of his successor, Ihedioha.

The properties include Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr Paschal Obi, ex-principal Secretary to Okorocha, Market Square Supermarket, All in One Shop, and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okorocha.

Similarly, Fr. Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministries had during his New Year message predicted that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, will take over from Emeka Ihedioha as Imo Governor in 2020.

