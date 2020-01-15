.Says the security of Nigeria remains exclusive preserve of FG

The Federal Government has scrapped the newly formed security outfit known as ‘’Operation Amotekun’’ by South West governors, declaring the paramilitary outfit as illegal.

This is coming barely few days after the inauguration of the security outfit known as Amotekun by South-West states.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Federal Government described the security outfit as “illegal as it is not backed by any known law in the land.

The statement signed by Malami’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, stated that the security of the country remains exclusive preserve of the Federal Government.

According to the AGF, no state government, whether singly or in a group has the legal right and competence to establish any form of security organisation or agency for the defence of Nigeria or any of its constituent parts.

He said the law will take its course on any group or association linked with ‘Operation Amotekun’.

While expressing regrets that his office was not consulted for legal advice by the proponents of ‘Operation Amotekun’, Malami added that the law will take its natural course in relation to excesses, association with organisation, administration and participation in ‘’Amotekun’’.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria is a sovereign entity and is governed by laws meant to sustain its corporate existence as a constitutional democracy. It is a Federation of states, but with the Federal Government superintending over matters of national interests.

“The division of executive and legislative authority between the Federal and State Governments has been clearly defined by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“It is against the same background that matters relating to the peace, order and good government of the Federation and in particular, the defence of the country are enshrined in the Exclusive Legislative List. The Second Schedule in Item 17 deals with defence.

“This is a matter that is within the exclusive operational competence of the Federal of Government of Nigeria. No other authority at the state level, whether the executive or legislature has the legal authority over defence,” the AGF said.

He added: “The setting up of the paramilitary organisation called “Amotekun” is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy and Air Force, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria.

“As a consequence of this, no State Government, whether singly or in a group has the legal right and competence to establish any form of organisation or agency for the defence of Nigeria or any of its constituent parts.

“This is sanctioned by the provision of Item 45 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) authorizing the Police and other Federal government security services established by law to maintain law and order.

“Finally, it is important to put on record that the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was not consulted on the matter. If it had, proper information and guidance would have been offered to ensure that Nigeria’s defence and corporate entity are preserved at all times’’, the statement added.

