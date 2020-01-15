The FCT Administration yesterday opened bidding for Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) 47 lots of cleaning, supply of vehicles and other materials like computers.

This according to the Director, FCT Procurement, Ibrahim Gusau, will help to actualise the FCTA’s dream of achieving a clean city for visitors and residents alike.

READ ALSO: FCTA moves to shut down illegal schools



Addressing Journalists at the sideline of the exercise, Gusau, disclosed that the bidding for the AEPB Environmental/ cleaning sanitation 47 lots had been advertised four and half weeks ago by the FCTA through its Procurement Department, explaining that the pre-qualification (technical bid) exercise is for a three-year contract.

Gusau noted that the Department in line with the Procurement Act invited organisations such as Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ICPC, NGOs and the media, to witness the exercise.

Speaking further, he recalled that last year when the department initially opened the technical bidding, more than 450 companies bided before it was cancelled due to various complaints and petitions.

According to him, after the pre-qualification (technical bid) exercise, the companies that are credible, are going to be called for financial bid within the next three to four months.

He assured that the Department is going to do its best to ensure that it is fair, credible and listen to complaints.

“We have advertised for 47 lots of the cleaning and supply of vehicles and materials like computers. It’s a three-year contract, and we hope that the companies that will win are capable of doing the work.

“We have to do due diligence, to make ensure that the companies are qualified, because at times companies that are not qualified come and bid, and at end of they didn’t win they will complain. You know cleaning of the city is a very difficult task, you have to have the manpower.

“We want to be very transparent and make sure we follow the due process. At the end of this bidding, we hope to achieve our aim, which is to be transparent, credible and fair.

“We are not going to do anything that will truncate the exercise.

This work is for the public and the administration, because we want to make sure that the city is cleaned,” the Director stressed.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

