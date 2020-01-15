The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) is set to grant the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited (NDPR) a ‘Licence to Operate’ (LTO) its upgraded 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery expected to be commissioned soon.

The Director/CEO of the DPR Engr. Sarki Auwalu disclosed this while commended the giant strides of the NDPR, a subsidiary of Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc (NDEP) in a pioneering modular refinery in the country.

Auwalu added that, in addition to its maiden 1000 bpd Diesel Topping Refining Plant, NDPR has consolidated on its capacity by expanding the plant with an additional 5,000 bpd.

The expansion provides for other products slate to include kerosene, marine diesel and heavy fuel oil to cater to the Nigerian market.

He stressed that, the expanded plant located at Ogbele, Ahoada in Rivers State will potentially reduce importation of petroleum products with corresponding savings in foreign exchange and employment generation for our teeming youths.

The DPR boss noted that the major equipment and units of the second (2nd) Train of 5,000 bpd have been fabricated, inspected, tested and modules are currently being shipped to Nigeria.

“When installed, the upgraded refining complex will bring the total refining capacity to 11,000 bpd and will then have the requisite units to produce diesel (512,775 litres/day), kerosene (317,205 litres/clay), marine diesel (281,907 litres/day) and heavy fuel oil (234,525 litres/day), and particularly Premium Motor Spirit/gasoline (168,540 litres/day).” he averred.

He revealed that the Agency has provided necessary regulatory guidance and technical support throughout the project development phases for NDPR to contribute about 4.2 per cent of national daily diesel demand and about o.4 per cent for gasoline in Nigeria.

“This laudable project is expected to catalyze further growth of the Nigerian Refining Industry by attracting more investments as more players gain confidence”, he said.

