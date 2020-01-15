Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

A coalition of civil societies, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), has strongly frowned at what they described as ‘unscrupulous’ and ‘spurious’ allegations of conviction by some ‘Youth Groups’ on the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, describing it as a usual mechanism to drag in the mud the senator.

READ ALSO: CSOs clash in Abuja over Sowore, others



While addressing journalists in Abuja, CSGGG President, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic expressed disappointment over the attempt to embarrass the nation by engaging in an abortive character assassination campaign against Senator Omo-Agege.

“Our Organisation Civil Society Groups for Good Governance CSGGG, an assemblage of over 180 civil society organizations totally committed to advocating for patriotism, truth, fair hearing, transparency and neutrality, have taken keen interest and have written off the unscrupulous and spurious allegations of conviction by some ‘Youth Groups’ purportedly led by Mr Adodo Solomon on The Deputy Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege as a usual mechanic sponsored by some evil perpetrators in politics to pull- down and drag in the mud an active senator who overtime has given his best in serving the nation.

“As the fifth realm of the estate and also as resolute stakeholders in the affairs of the nation, CSGGG hereby lend our voice to that of millions of other compatriots who are expressing grave disappointment over the unfortunate miscalculation of those who sought to embarrass all of us by mounting an abortive character assassination campaign against our dear leader, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (The Obarisi of Urhoboland).

“It is in the news lately, that the usual pull-him-down syndrome, envy, backbiting and other shenanigans rigged into our political processes by unrelenting self-centred elite and their political pawns reached its lowest depth of desperation with a misdirected salvo towards one of the greatest populist, welfarist and progressive politicians ever produced by the South-South geopolitical zone.

“We are aware of the suspicions around a particular politician said to be the sponsor of a mischievous press conference by some boys whose seemingly unstable frame of mind and urgent need for resources drew them into reading a prepared script alleging that the Deputy President of the Senate was convicted in the United States of America.”

He said that the spurious allegations came despite several visits to the United States of America by Senator Omo-Agege since his emergence as Deputy President of the Senate.

Comrade Dominic said it was sad that despite the fact that “He (Omo-Agege) just left Canada where he actively participated in the 25th biennial parliamentary leaders’ conference from January 6 to 10 this year, the group tried fruitlessly to make a truly distinguished populist to look like a wanted criminal”.

Speaking further, he said that the group over stepped their boundaries by issuing a threat to invade the National Assembly if Senator Omo-Agege was not impeached and removed from office.

While describing it as laughable, he said that CSGGG alone can immediately mobilize thousands of people and other conscious Nigerians from each geopolitical zones to effectively neutralize the little band of mischief-makers.

“We dare them to either go ahead with any legal challenge to test the justification for their baseless allegations or carry out the threat of descending on the National Assembly with their hired crowd; while we commend Senator Omo-Agege for being unperturbed and level-headed about it all, our people’s response will be much more physical and we are waiting.” Said Dominic

