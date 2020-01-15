Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has debunked rumours that Governor Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed of the state is bed-ridden in a London hospital and cannot therefore be back anytime soon to continue to perform his leadership duties.



This is contained in a press statement issued to journalists in Bauchi by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, Tuesday night.

“Some members of the Opposition have, in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court case, unfortunately insinuated that His Excellency is in the United kingdom for the ‘long haul’ because of what they term to be his deteriorating Health condition.

” The statement reads.

Adding that: “I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of the rumour Merchants.”



The statement which explained that the Governor was away on medical appointment with his Doctor, had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode same day pointed out that he even had a Road Walk barely 3 hours after the procedure.



“Those who are active on social media must have seen a picture His Excellency personally posted, looking rested and cheerful.

I can confirm to the good people of Bauchi State that our Governor will be joining us soon as he personally indicated in a Social Media feed this morning.” Comrade Gidado assured.



According to the statement, “The Governor extends his appreciation for the endless prayers , phone calls and messages he has been receiving from the kind and loving people of our State in particular and other well wishers across Nigeria.”



