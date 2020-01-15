The Bauchi state government has debunked rumours that Governor Bala Mohammed is bed-ridden in a London hospital and would not be back anytime soon to continue performing his official duties.

This is contained in a press statement issued to journalists in Bauchi by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado on Tuesday night.

“Some members of the opposition have in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court case, unfortunately insinuated that His Excellency is in the United Kingdom for the long haul because of what they term to be his deteriorating health condition.

“I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of rumour merchants,” the aide asserted.

The statement explained that the governor was away on medical appointment with his doctor, underwent a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode same day, pointed out that he even had a road walk barely three hours after the procedure.

Read Also: Supreme Court judgment reflects poverty of Nigeria’s electoral process – Oyebode

“Those who are active on social media must have seen a picture of His Excellency personally posted, looking rested and cheerful.

I can confirm to the good people of Bauchi state that our governor will be joining us soon as he personally indicated in a social media feed this morning,” Gidado assured.

He added that the governor extends his appreciation for the endless prayers, phone calls and messages he has been receiving from the kind and loving people of the state in particular and other well -wishers from across Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

