Another Nigerian lady identified as Gloria Bright has been rescued from Lebanon where she was allegedly working as a house-help.

This is coming barely a week after Federal Government rescued a 23-year-oldNigerian lady, Omolola Ajayi, who was trafficked to Lebanon.

The mother of two, who left the shores of Nigeria in October 2019 through a travel agency, had signed up for a two-year work agreement in Lebanon.

However, contrary to the agreement for Gloria to be engaged to teach English Language on arrival, she was instead turned into a househelp and was not paid her agreed salary.

“The experience wasn’t a nice one in Lebanon; they take advantage of some ladies. I just want to thank God for bringing me back home safely

“I left October 25, 2019, to work and I was told that I’ll teach English to the children there, but when I got there, I became a housemaid” Gloria narrated

Meanwhile, a representative of the travel agency who perfected her trip to Lebanon, Adetuni Sanusi, debunked Ms. Bright’s claims and explained that she had prior knowledge of the kind of job she was to perform in Lebanon.

“When she got to Lebanon, we kept in touch with her; she was in communication with us, that she was happy that everything is going fine and the family she was working for are fine.

“I was shocked to hear her say that she was asked to go over there to teach and in Lebanon, their lingua franca is French and Arabic. So, I wouldn’t know why we would recruit her for the purpose of teaching,” Sanusi explained.

