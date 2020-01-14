The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has lauded Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa’s decision to immediately implement the N30,000 national minimum wage for workers.

Mr Julius Layi, Chairman of the local congress, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yenagoa that the decision to pay the new minimum wage implementation in January was a welcome development.

NAN recalls that the outgoing governor approved the payment of the new wage on Jan. 11 with effect from January.

The governor’s approval came 11 days after he constituted a 12-member committee chaired by the Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, to work out the implementation of the new wage.

The setting up of the committee was a response to threats by the organised labour to embark on strike should the state government failed to implement the wage by January.

The TUC Chairman noted that the approval for the implementation of the new wage was laudable.

“We are happy the new wage has been approved and would be implemented.

“It is very laudable and the governor also promised to make money available for the completion of the labour house in the state,” he said.

He urged the workers to be focused and dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

The labour leader urged workers to support every policy of the government aimed at improving their welfare.

