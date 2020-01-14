The Emir of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has called for prayers for divine intervention over the escalating insecurity in some parts of the country, restating that Ilorin, as a community, would sustain the prayers.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari stated this on Monday while receiving the people of Agaka residential quarters of Ilorin, who were in his palace on a ‘thank you’ visit over the appointment and installation of Alhaji Hanafi Omotosho Kawu Agaka as seventh Daudu Agaka of Ilorin.

Unlike in some areas where peace is threatened, the revered monarch said the people of the ancient community have always sought divine help against external invasion.

He attributed the peaceful coexistence in Ilorin to the frequent supplications of the community for divine intervention.

The first class traditional ruler maintained that the relative peace in the community, if sustained, could attract investment and in turn, enhance growth and development of the people.

He said the ancient city has been enjoying relative peace and tranquility because of the people’s faith in the efficacy of prayers.

The Emir, during the ‘Thank You’ visit, urged the Daudu Agaka of Ilorin, Alhaji Omotosho Kawu Agaka, to be conscious of prayers in the discharge of duties of his new office.

He also offered prayer for quality health, wisdom and long life for the new Daudu.

The new Daudu Agaka of Ilorin was accompanied to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin by prominent indigenes of the area including his younger brother, Engineer Bolakale Kawu.

It would be recalled that Alhaji Omotosho Kawu Agaka was formally installed as the seventh Daudu Agaka of Ilorin last Friday at a turbaning ceremony held at his Agaka family compound.

