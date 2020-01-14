By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Any moment from now the Supreme Court will give its judgment in the appeal challenging the legality of Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.



Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and presiding Justice of a seven member panel of Justices of the apex court, Justice Ibrahim Mohammad indicated that the court will deliver its judgment anytime today shortly after counsel representing parties in the appeal adopted their written statements as brief of their arguments in the appeal.



The appeal filed by candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Ararume in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State and his party, APGA, is seeking the nullification of the election of Governor Ihedioha on grounds of non compliance and irregularities during the March 9 governorship election in Imo State.



While the urged the apex court to allow the appeal and set aside the declaration of Ihedioha as winner of the governorship poll in Imo State, the respondents however urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit.

After listening to their submissions for and against the appeal, the CJN said, “Appeal is stood down for Judgment”.

Details later.

