The Russian Federation has extended its hands of partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the development of Nigeria upstream, gas and power sectors.

The Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs of the corporation, Mr Samson Makoji in a statement said, the Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, made the disclosure during a working visit the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari in Abuja.

The Russian Ambassador added that the visit was to harness on the gains made from the Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi last year, as the Russian Embassy in Nigeria was keen on enhancing and developing the bilateral cooperation between the two countries across the oil and gas value chain.

He stressed that, they are interested in participating in Nigeria’s power infrastructure projects and also willing to keep close track of the ongoing negotiations between NNPC and Gazprom on the restoration of the bilateral cooperation which they believe would revive and solidify the venture between the two companies for gas Infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Shebarshin while highlighting the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NNPC and the Russian based Company, Lukoil, which is base on refinery rehabilitation, stressed that he was ready to put in everything necessary in order to move the project forward.

The Group Managing Director, NPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, while responding appreciated the Ambassador for the visit and also assured him of the cooperation commitment to the partnership with the Russian Embassy in Nigeria, which the two countries reached in Sochi, Russia.

“As a National Oil Company, we are committed to growing Nigeria economy and also we will set up effective communication channels with the Russian companies, Lukoil and Gazprom in particular, in order to promote the collaboration for the benefit of Nigeria and Russian” he said.

