The Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa on Tuesday said it had started the clearing of Kasamiya forest, a hideout for marauding bandits, to curb attacks.

Alhaji Barkono Jaji-Adyani, the Council’s Chairman, disclosed this in Kirikasamma Local Government area during a peace and reconciliatory meeting between farmers and herdsmen in the area.

He said that the clearing of tall weeds and brambles in the forest would leave the hoodlums no where to hide and help in restoring peace and security in the area.

The chairman said that proactive security measures would be taken in partnership with security agencies in the state to fight crime.

On his part, the Kirikasamma Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Garba-Kubayo, said the recent law banning night grazing by herdsmen in the area was aimed at combating criminality.

He said the council had embarked on sensitisation of herdsmen on the need to obey the law, which had minimised farmers and herdsmen clashes in the area.

Alhaji Maianguwa Jaga, the state Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, urged herdsmen whose cattle recently destroyed farmlands in Guri to hasten payment of compensation to affected farmers for peace to reign.

“ Herdsmen ordered by a Magistrate court to pay N500,000 as compensation to farmers for destroying their water melon farms, should pay the compensation in the interest of peace,” he said.

Alhaji Isa Maijama’a, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Kirikasamma, urged the council authorities to prohibit foreign herdsmen grazing in the area during rainy season.

He blamed most of the offences that the herdsmen were accused of on foreigners, saying local herdsmen were law abiding citizens.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two councils resolved to inaugurate a 12-man committee to find lasting solution to farmers and herdsmen clashes. (NAN)

