The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the federal government to look beyond politics and reconsider the passage of Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) as this bill will remove some of the barriers of efficiency.

Speaking in a press conference with journalists in Lagos, the National President of the union, Comrade Ndukaku Ohaeri, said, “We will continue to advocate the application of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) ownership and operating model to resuscitate the nation’s refineries.

“We also call for the inclusion of a clause that mandates International Oil Companies (IOCs) to refine certain percentage of their crude production in the country.”

“We believe government should support several gas-to-power initiatives, domestic gas commercialisation as well as develop a legal and fiscal framework to develop the Non-Associated Gas (NAG).

We believe significant investment should be made in the area of gas and we are particularly glad that the Final Investment Decision (FID) for NLNG Train 7 has been signed.

We also need to start developing renewables, the emerging market in the energy sector so as to capture potential and opportunities.”

He noted that infrastructure development should be taken as a matter of national emergency.

“While the sum of N2.46trillion has been earmarked for 2020 budget for capital expenditure, “we call for efficiency and accountability to ensure that funds are judiciously utilised to develop critical infrastructures.”

He stressed that the fight against corruption requires proactive measures, noting that government needs to have the political will and courage to eliminate corruption, while setting up special anti-corruption tribunals to quickly prosecute corruption cases using the consequences management principles.

