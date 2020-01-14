

A federal lawmaker representing Mangu/Bokkos constituency of Plateau State at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Hon. Bulus Maren, has said the bill to legalise vigilante groups has scaled second reading.

Maren stated this at the weekend during the mass burial of twelve persons killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, at Kulben, Kombun village last Wednesday.



He said, “What has happened has happened, but we are here to assure you that we have not forgotten you. We are doing the needful to ensure that all of you are secured.

“The bill for the legalisation of the vigilante is also before parliament. The bill has already passed second reading and is currently at the committee of the house, which is the last stage of the legislative process where it will be passed section by section.



“I want to assure you that once we resume this February, we will make sure that it is attended to so that the vigilante group will not just be a voluntary organisation but it will also be regulated.



“What has happened to us is most tragic and I lack the right words seeing this heaves of sand under which our beloved brothers are laying.

“But what else can we say? First it’s to make them feel secured wherever they are. And to also show them that we are with them,” Maren said.

Assuring the community of adequate security at the moment, the federal lawmaker said he has contacted the State Commissioner of Police to strengthen security and the Police boss has responded by deploying 31 policemen to stay in the village till further notice.



“While here, I saw some vehicles which I want to believe are theirs. I want to appeal to the people to accommodate them, to feel free with them and to volunteer every information. They are here for you; they are here to protect you,” he said.

