Agenebode (Edo) – The Chairman of the PDP in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, on Monday called for unity of purpose among members of the party, ahead of the Edo governorship election, slated for August this year.

Orbih made the call at the Afemai Declaration 2020 and Award Presentation, held at Agenebode in the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that Afemai Declaration and Award Presentation was put in place by PDP leaders in the Edo North Senatorial District.

According to Orbih, the failure of the APC in Edo has positioned the PDP for victory in the upcoming governorship election.

“With this declaration, the stage is set for PDP to win Edo State.

“Please let us go to our various Local Governments and take this message to our wards– that we want a united and strong PDP.

“In unity we are going to take the government of this state.”

The chairman thanked the PDP in Edo North for the honour bestowed on him, assuring that the party’s chieftains would ensure that they delivered victory in the election.

Party members that were also honoured include Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan and Mr Jude Imagwe, former Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others are retired Col. Tunde Akogun, Sen. Yisa Braimoh and Sen. Victor Oyoifo.

The high point of the ceremony was the declaration made by leaders of the PDP in Edo North, demanding deputy governorship position in the election.

They also demanded two slots in the board of trustees of the party and the position of secretary to the state government in the next political dispensation. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

