Galatasaray new signing Henry Onyekuru will not train with the club until next week after completing a loan move from AS Monaco.

Onyekuru was admitted at the hospital after completing the loan move last week and will not be available when the Turkish top-flight league resumed this weekend.

The 22-year-old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Galatasaray and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances, winning the League and Cup double with Fathi Terim’s men.

Gala have also signed compatriot Jesse Sekidika on a four-and-a-half-year contract and has since resumed training.

