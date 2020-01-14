By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has said that so far, over 1.4 million Ex-Corps members have benefited from the Scheme’s skills acquisition training since its commencement in year 2012.

According to the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the Director-General stated this when the Chairman, Nigerians in Disapora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa paid him a courtesy visit at the commission’s headquarters.

Reiterating the NYSC management’s determination to increase the awareness of entreprenurship development and wealth creation among Corps Members, he disclosed that the Scheme adopted the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme (SAED) as a measure to empower the youths thus, reducing unemployment rate in the country.

“We have gone into partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and other financial institutions which have been giving soft loans to Corps Members to start their own businesses”.

“As you partner with wealthy Nigerians in the disapora, try and encourage them to assist our Corps Members in the area of training or other financial assistance that could make them employers of labour”, the DG said.

Speaking further, Ibrahim announced the scheme’s readiness to partner with the commission in order to achieve its mandate as well as harness the potentials of Nigerians in diaspora towards national development.

“There is need to set up an inter-ministerial committee that will interface with the relevant goverment agencies in order to discourage youths from enrolling in mushroom universities outside the country.”

He therefore appealed to the commission to assist the Scheme in discouraging Corps Members from risking their lives by travelling abroad through illegal routes.

Earlier, The NIDCOM Chairman, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended the NYSC Chief Executive for his tremendous achievements since assumption of duty.

She also thanked the NYSC Management for assisting the commission in the discharge of its mandate.

Furthermore, the NIDCOM boss lauded the DG over his stance against mobilising unqualified graduates for National Service in line with the NYSC Act.

She added that there is the need for all stakeholders to enlighten Nigerian youths in the diaspora to participate in national service immediately after graduation.

“There is no alternative to hardwork. NYSC changed my life and l believe the Scheme should be strengthened for the benefit of our youths.

“We look forward to working with you and also establish NYSC Diaspora Desk”, She said.

“We want to partner with the NYSC on how to enlighten Nigerians in the diaspora on the need for participation in the NYSC Scheme immediately after their graduation from school”, She said.

Dabiri-Erewa pledged the commission’s readiness to assist the NYSC in creating awareness for Corps Members on the dangers of irregular migration to Europe and other countries.

