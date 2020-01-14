Nigeria Professional Football League club Wikki Tourists have appointed Usman Abdullah Shariff as the new technical adviser.

Shariff replaces Garba Ibrahim who has been redeployed to the Bauchi State Sports Council.

READ ALSO: Everton sign teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite for £1m



Also appointed are Haruna Abubakar as new goalkeeper’s trainer and Dantani Yahaya as Trainer 2.

Other technical crew members redeployed to the sports council are the Chief Coach Bashir Sale and Wada Jibrin Trainor, while Bala Mohammed, the goalkeepers’ trainer on a contract with the club, was disengaged.

All appointments are with immediate effect.

The new technical adviser is expected to commence training with the team on Monday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

