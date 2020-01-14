Super Falcons star Rita Chikwelu has become a Real Madrid footballer.

The 31-year-old midfielder has earned her Spanish move after three bright seasons with Swedish club Kristianstads.

The move was announced by Madrid via Twitter. Chikwelu arrives at the Spanish giants alongside two other acquisitions from Brazil and USA.

Madrid now have two Nigerian internationals after Chidinma Okeke first made the move last summer.

The former Akwa Starlets player first made her name in Finland at FC United before moving on to places such as Umeå IK and Kristianstad where she banged in 11 goals in 50 games last season.

