The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state has arrested six suspected smugglers along the Akwa Ibom waterways and seized 1, 439 bags of rice allegedly smuggled from the Republic of Cameroon.

The arrests were made along the Unyenge, Effiat and Mendoro creeks in five different operations by naval officers and men during routine patrols.

Parading the suspects on Tuesday in Ibaka, the Commanding Officer, Capt. Peter Yilme said two of the suspects were arrested with 803 bags of 50 kg rice, while 185 bags of rice were seized during the new year festivities as some of the suspects escaped on sighting the navy gunboats.

He said 286 bags of rice were seized from another suspects before Christmas, but the suspects escaped, while others were arrested with 88 bags of rice and another two suspects with 77 bags of rice on the same day.

While handing over the suspects and items to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Yilme said the command will remain steadfast in fighting illegalities on the waterways in line with the directive of the chief of naval staff.

Deputy Superintendent of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Garuba Hassan received the six suspects and 1, 439 bags of rice from the Nigerian Navy.

One of the suspects, Wede John, a boat worker from Bayelsa state, said he normally transports fish and was carrying rice for the first time when he was arrested.

He said: “I don’t know the owner of the rice and didn’t know that rice was loaded into the boat. This is my first time of carrying rice. I usually transport crayfish and dry fish to Oron. I was carrying rice from Bakassi to Unyenge when I was arrested.”

Awagoyi Philip, who is a boat driver, said the owner of the rice promised to pay him N20, 000 for carrying the rice, but that he was yet to collect the money.

“I drive boats and I was paid to drive the boat that carried the rice. This is my first time. The owner of the rice promised to pay me N20, 000 and is aware that I have been arrested,” he confessed.

